4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $875,000

Incredible LUXURY residence with beautiful design & classic top-quality finishes in desirable Old Irving Park. The gracious entry includes a covered front porch with amazing curb appeal. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and great natural lighting. The family room features built-in shelving & a wall of windows overlooking the 7th fairway of Greensboro Country Club. The gourmet kitchen has attractive custom cabinetry, Thermador appliances, a Subzero refrigerator, & a center island with bar seating. It opens into 2 options for dining & a built-in bar making this a perfect home for entertaining. Cozy screened porch and terraced patio overlook the nicely landscaped fenced yard & golf course. The main level primary suite has a deluxe bath with jetted tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Additional bedroom with private bath on the ML. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms and a full bath with 2 sinks. The finished lower level provides bonus/rec space, workshop, and even a wine cellar!

