4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $875,000

Your oasis awaits! Gorgeous custom-built home on 3.3 acres! Swim in the beautiful 35,000 gallon David Meredith custom designed pool with waterfall and diving rocks or play disc golf on your own wooded 9 hole registered disc golf course (CDGC)! Relax in the large hot tub or cabana room with steam shower- this home has it all! Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances including subzero refrigerator, wine cooler and warming drawer. Primary bedroom on the main level with separate shower and jetted tub. So many updates and extras, including newly refinished hardwoods, new paint, new roof 2019, whole house water filter, central vac, up and down laundry multi-zone irrigation, sealed crawl space by Tarheel Basements and so much more! Great location near the walking trails, close to shopping and restaurants, and Northern Schools! Truly one of a kind home, WELCOME TO PARADISE! Make sure to check out the video!