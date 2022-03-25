BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Gorgeous New Home built by Stonewood Homes. Modern Farm House Charm in Beautiful neighborhood with Estate size lots. Gourmet kitchen opens to a Stunning Great Room with Vaulted Ceiling & Cedar Beams. Main level Master Suite with wood inlay tray ceiling, Executive Study with Vaulted Ceiling & Cedar Beams, Formal Dining with wainscoting. Main level Guest Suite with full Bath. 10 ft Ceilings on main with 8 ft doors. Upstairs provides large bedrooms, Exercise Rm & Spacious Bonus Rm. Quiet Cul-De-Sac lot in back of subdivision. Owner/broker. Covered Patio overlooking Beautiful backyard. Oversized 3 Car Garage. Fantastic Subdivision is walking distance from Northern High School and Northern Middle School. Call agent for more details on this Brand New Home.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $889,900
