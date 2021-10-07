 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $895,000

Old world charm meets modern comforts and conveniences in this meticulously maintained property sitting on 7+ acres in the Northern school district. The outdoors:18x36 salt water pool (fenced), gazebo, picturesque log cabin, 5+ acres of horse pastures, mature trees, hay barn with 2-bay garage, turn-out shed, patio. The house: oak floors throughout, quaint kitchen w. 2 whole ovens, sub-zero fridge, skylights; front porch and covered side screened-in porch, newer roof (2019-2021) Pella windows, & more. Impeccably updated and beyond-lovingly maintained by same owners for 23 years.

