4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $924,900

Stunning 4 bedroom 4.5 bath with MASSIVE 3 car sealed garage w/built in cabinets. Rare Main Level Master Suite with an oversized walk in closet with built in cabiets and built in area for a vanity, Gorgeous traditional details such as 8 foot doorways throughout and 10 foot ceilings on the main level, massive attention to detail with crown molding and shadow boxes, hardwood floors throughout main floor with an open floor plan . Kitchen features superb granite countertops and 2 oversized islands. Each bedroom features its own full bath! Updates include, new install of kitchenette/bar with beverage fridge, Rinnai tankless water treatment system, Generator, and a Sauna. Home located within Sedgefield Country Club, home of Wyndham PGA Tournament, offers golf, tennis, pool, gym and clubhouse.

