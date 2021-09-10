Fantastic Starmount Course location-#2 hole. One can see the course from almost every angle! An entertaining delight is the only way to describe this gorgeous house. From the pool to the gazebo and the expansive terraces overlooking the course, you will spend many happy hours inside and out. Built by Bea Melton, this home exemplifies the quality of construction and attention to detail that Bea was renowned for. This homes clean contemporary lines blend seamlessly with its landscaped grounds. The main living areas & the master suite all open out to the homes expansive brick terrace, swimming pool, & in-ground hot tub. Huge den/family room with bar area equipped with everything you need for your guests. Spacious master suite with large sitting room w/fireplace. Stately office space opens to the large outdoor living space. The kitchen enjoys SS appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and Murano glass pendant lights. Top it with a 2020 architectural roof and you have it all.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $925,000
