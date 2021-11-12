4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $939,000

With classic elegance & a touch of modern updates, this home does not disappoint. Enter into cozy luxury with peace of mind. Every detail has been thought of here. Beautiful, main level hardwoods take you from lovely formal living space to Handsome wood trimmed den with built ins, wet bar and skylights. Main level designated office space leads out to your brick terrace and inground pool. From there, circle into your spacious kitchen with vaulted ceilings, new tile backsplash, large island, walk in pantry and SS appliances . Upstairs, you'll find brand new Stain Master carpet, new neutral paint, the primary bed and bath of your dreams along with 3 more bedrooms, fun updated baths, and a huge bonus area. This fantastic home checks all of the boxes. Make an appointment today!