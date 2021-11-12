With classic elegance & a touch of modern updates, this home does not disappoint. Enter into cozy luxury with peace of mind. Every detail has been thought of here. Beautiful, main level hardwoods take you from lovely formal living space to Handsome wood trimmed den with built ins, wet bar and skylights. Main level designated office space leads out to your brick terrace and inground pool. From there, circle into your spacious kitchen with vaulted ceilings, new tile backsplash, large island, walk in pantry and SS appliances . Upstairs, you'll find brand new Stain Master carpet, new neutral paint, the primary bed and bath of your dreams along with 3 more bedrooms, fun updated baths, and a huge bonus area. This fantastic home checks all of the boxes. Make an appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $939,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
Fights broke out in the parking lot while officers from several agencies tried to contain the crowd and provide help, authorities said.
Guttman has foremost been the senior rabbi and spiritual leader to Temple Emanuel these past 26 years— a tenure that is a rarity among rabbis. His passion for Judaism has been contagious and is credited with drawing more families to the synagogue. But Judaism also has a call to action for justice — and for the last 26 years that has also guided him through situations where he thought he could make a difference in his community.
"When we start talking about quotas or underrepresented or overrepresented or label people, that's not treating everybody fairly," the local entrepreneur said.
Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
The accident occurred on West Market Center Drive near the Prospect Street overpass, police said.
The gesture is called the Signal for Help and was created as a discreet way to signal that a person needs help, according to the Canadian Women’s Foundation.
Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of West Friendly Avenue and were able to locate two victims later in the High Point area.
RALEIGH — During the coronavirus pandemic, especially the first months of restrictions, loved ones were not allowed to visit patients in hospi…
North Carolina legislative Republicans passed redistricting maps Thursday to be used in elections from 2022 to 2030 for the state House, state Senate and U.S. House.