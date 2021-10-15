4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $950,000

The best of the best is what you will find in this stunning Noles home. Custom built by former owner & transformed by present owner, this is one not to be missed. Impeccably maintained, open floor plan & expansive yard make this a most livable home. Formal entry & dining, office or living room features custom cabinetry, family room with fireplace opens to enclosed sun room & fabulous kitchen has built in banquette eating area, lighted bar with wine cooler plus main level laundry room & side entry. Main level Primary Suite, upper level bedrooms with option of office, exercise room or bonus rooms. Nothing left to do but move in & enjoy this incredible home with one of the best front porches to take in all the beautiful sights. Excellent location, convenient to shopping, dining & a host of other amenities. Five Star Quality!