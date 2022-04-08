4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $989,000

Welcome to this updated home in Old Irving Park. A brand new fabulous kitchen has just been renovated by Jim Wolfe in 2021. It is spectacular with an oversized Island, built-in subzero, gas Wolf range, wine refrigerator, walk in pantry. The beautiful kitchen opens up to a great room with a vaulted ceiling and a stone fireplace. So many built-ins complete with a wet bar and a beverage refrigerator. This open floor plan is what makes this such an amazing family and entertaining room. Next you have a very large sunroom that gives you even more space with generous light that leads you through doors to a very private patio and fenced in yard. The downstairs primary bedroom has an oversized shower with dual heads and double vanities. Built-ins in the primary closet as well as in the bedroom are a bonus for extra storage. All of this plus a cozy study on the first floor. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a bonus. Over the garage is an additional bonus perfect for exercise.