4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $990,000

A classic beauty on one of the most magnificent lots in the heart of Greensboro! A one-of- a- kind spectacular setting on 1.78 acres in exclusive Irving Park. Enjoy formal living and dining room with custom crown moldings and large bay window. Hardwood floors throughout much of the house. The formal library features beautiful woodwork, built in shelves and fireplace. The large sunroom along the back of the home provides an abundance natural light. First floor bedroom and full bath. A large den adds to the ample amount of living space. The in-ground pool, hot tub and pool house contribute to the grandeur of this home. New roof in 2020. 2 car attached carport and woodworking room. Don't miss this rare opportunity.