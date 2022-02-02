4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $999,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The company's plans to build the yet-unproven Overture airliner would return supersonic travel to passengers that have been relegated to slower aircraft since the demise in 2003 of the Concorde. It would also reinvigorate a region reeling from years of blue-collar losses.
Shining Light Academy, Western Guilford Middle School, Southwest Elementary and Dudley High School were added to the list released Tuesday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
'A place where lives were changed': Reflecting on the history of former Women's Hospital as building gets torn down
While new memories are being made at the Women’s and Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital, which opened in February 2020 and replaced Women’s Hospital, there’s a certain nostalgia with the loss of the old hospital, which welcomed more than 150,000 children into the world.
Dear Annie: Our daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren live in another part of the country, so we are only able to see them a few times a year…
MADISON — “I think togetherness is a very important ingredient to family life,” the late former First Lady Barbara Bush once said.
Six people, including two FedEx employees, have been charged after investigators recovered more than $10,000 worth of FedEx packages following searches at four sites, with drugs also found at three of them.
Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.
"He didn't do anything wrong that day," Donna Faye Kiger said about her son, who was the oldest of her four children.
Shaleesa Vanquella Davis is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail, police said in a news release.
She is charged in the death of 35-year-old Darius Lavon Poteat of Greensboro.
A&T’s proposal to create a public “laboratory” school for science, technology, arts, engineering and math to serve students in grades 3 to 5 moved into a new phase on Thursday.
Coleman, who died Wednesday at age 79, leaves behind a legacy of good work and good will, an advocacy for people and their plight and a history of supporting causes and change.