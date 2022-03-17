4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $1,850

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage home. Hardwood floors throughout. Formal dining room has crown molding, kitchen has lovely granite counter tops. Living room has a decorative fireplace. Master bedroom is spacious, large walk in closet, custom. Master bath has sep. tub/shower and is very spacious. Garage storage shelves. New carpet. Enlarged backyard patio. Agents NOTE: Showings are not scheduled in ShowingTime, please see agent remarks!!! Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload D.L. with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com.