This captivating Spanish Eclectic home is emphasized as an extension of the surrounding mature landscaping. Photo perfect front porch overflows with curb appeal. The warm earthly colors are welcoming, giving you the feeling of a Mediterranean resort! The Barrel style roof tiles are exceptionally durable, and environmental friendly! Inside this 1933 jewel the grand living space provides elegance with arched door ways, and landing. A brick fire place adds character. An amiable kitchen features space for a breakfast table looking out over the deck. Outside the deck and backyard are always shady, covered by some of the oldest trees in High Point. Yard backs up to a nature trail, and water feature. Below you'll find a semi finished cedar wood paneled basement with bathroom. Only a mile or two away from some of High Point attractions, like shopping, stadiums, and museums. A great value at this price point, book your appointment to tour today! highest and best offer due by 10am on 7/21/21
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
4-year-old dies after shooting himself in the head. He found the gun underneath a couch cushion, High Point police say.
The homeowner and the boy's mother are now facing charges in his death, police say.
Officers found a husband and wife dead when they arrived at the scene.
'My body, my choice': Crowd protests Cone Health's COVID-19 vaccine requirement outside Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro
More than 200 people gathered to protest Cone Health's new requirement that employees and volunteers get vaccinated against the highly contagious disease.
Anonymous donations increase reward to $20K for information in killing of Greensboro restaurant owner
Police found Mark Freedman, 63, dead inside a vehicle about 3:25 a.m. Nov. 4, 2020, outside of his restaurant at 616 Dolley Madison Road. A spokesman for the police department said at the time that Freedman was shot and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police say they are investigating the death of Keyona Deasia Walker as a homicide and have no suspect information to release at this time.
Will Guilford County Schools require masks in schools? School board poised for possible decision Tuesday night.
Also, Superintendent Sharon Contreras is likely to recommend mandatory COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students and staff who also participate in athletic and high-risk extracurricular activities.
Voter registration data is public in North Carolina. But when a reporter requested the documents that election officials turned over to federal investigators in a Trump administration voter fraud probe, the state refused to release them.
The Rev. Dolly Jacobs, who came to Greensboro from her native New Orleans, died Thursday. She had spent the past year supporting members who have struggled through the pandemic.
Countywide, 98% of new cases are occurring among people who aren't vaccinated. In May, delta was the prominent variant in only 1% of positive cases. Now, that number is about 84%.
The city says materials most often dumped include bags of household trash, yard and construction waste, furniture, appliances and tires.