Almost Brand new, only a few year old home! Built in 2020!! Gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath with loft bonus area, 2 car garage. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an oversized panty. Upstairs boasts large master suite with huge walk in closet and bath that includes dual vanity sinks. Three more bedrooms, large laundry room with cabinetry and folding area plus an open bonus room complete the second floor.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $2,195
