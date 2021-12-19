4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $205,000
Charming home near High Point University! Wood and tile floors. All new appliances in kitchen! Granite counters and beautiful tile backsplash!
Related to this story
Most Popular
Over $800,000 worth of property recovered in multi-agency investigation, Guilford sheriff's office says
Authorities are searching for Devin Lynn Combs, 21, of Kernersville. Combs is wanted for three counts of felony larceny, larceny of a firearm, injury of personal property and injury of real property.
Twelve of the cases involved students participating in cheerleading, according to the district's statistics, though it's unclear which school or schools the cheerleaders were associated with.
Police released few details in the homicide.
A restaurant owner was beaten in his own dining room last week, creating an uproar and an outpouring of concern.
Five people are running together as a slate of candidates for next year's school board elections. One is an incumbent and four are challengers connected to Take Back Our Schools-GCS, whose members have for the past year raised questions and criticism with policies such as the COVID-19 mask mandate, how race and history are addressed in classes and what they see as lack of serious attention to school security.
Greensboro police identify officer shot in leg during struggle and the woman arrested in the incident
The officer was being treated at a local hospital for injures that were not life-threatening, Greensboro police said.
Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force offer an update on COVID-19 in North Carolina.
A year ago, the private Greensboro college was struggling financially and looking to make potential cuts to staff and programs. Leaders instead put out the call to alumni and the community for help. And they answered.
A&T's new $6M Farm Pavilion provides lab space, offices and could serve as bridge to east Greensboro community
The Farm Pavilion, a ribbon-cutting for which was held in September, has classrooms, labs, cold storage and an auditorium, along with office space for those who are doing work on the farm.
Child, 6, in stable condition after being struck by car on Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro police say
About 5 p.m., the child was struck on Pisgah Church Road near the Normandy Road intersection.