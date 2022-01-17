 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $269,900

Lovely four bedroom, two and a half bath split level home nestled in the Woodcrest Park neighborhood in High Point. With all bedrooms but one located on the second floor, the main living areas come with plenty of ample space for family gatherings and much more! Home comes with an updated HVAC, gas water heater, hardwood flooring and much more. Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen that comes with plenty of cabinet space for storage, a new dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a great kitchen island. Spend your afternoons relaxing in the sunroom that brings in the natural light overlooking the back deck. Schedule your showing today!

