Lot#12-Don't miss this beautiful Guilford plan. This home features a great kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a peninsula, and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen overlooks the very spacious great room. Just up the stairs is a very roomy primary suite along with three other spacious bedrooms. You will love the loft area that can add additional entertaining space. Not to mention that the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs near all the bedrooms. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $273,798
Related to this story
Most Popular
Data shows one staff member and four children had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The report does not include the dates of cases.
- Updated
The project, called Project Thunderbird, to get $106 million in state grants.
The graduate student, who played a key role in the Aggies' recent success, died of complications from an aneurism.
Phillippe Joseph Warren Saieed of Greensboro was taken into custody in High Point, police say.
The Panthers shut down and shut out Belmont South Point 38-0 in the NCHSAA Class 3-A West regional final.
The following students in the Guilford County Schools have achieved academic distinction for the first quarter and are included on the school …
Robin Adams Cheeley: TEACH IT TO US STRAIGHT: Give us our history honestly, completely and unembellished
The caller was panicking. I was then a reporter for this newspaper, and she needed my help. Her son, who was white, was being transferred to a…
Dear Annie: My brother has been dating a woman for several years, and they recently became engaged. I do like her, but here is my issue: She i…
National legal observers said Wednesday that the court appears open to overturning all or part of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from 1973.
When Mark Robinson first stormed onto the scene in 2018 with a fiery speech about gun rights, I disagreed with 90% of what he said.