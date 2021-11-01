4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $275,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS- Seller requests anyone who would like their offer to be considered to please submit by noon on Tuesday 11/2. Don't miss this beautiful two-story traditional home in desirable Whites Mill Estates. Situated on a large and private lot, you'll enjoy spending time on your covered back deck or in the hot tub! A sweet little screened-in porch off the kitchen is sure to receive plenty of use. Interior has a great flow and many desired features, including: solid surface countertops, surround sound system, garden tub, and a living room fireplace. Upstairs bonus room includes a pool table. Need more perks? New roof in 2018. Wooded area with stream and bridge is part of the property! Plus- convenient location! Just a short drive to shopping, dining, and parks. Two-car garage with a utility sink. This one truly has everything you've been looking for- schedule your showing today!