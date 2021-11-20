 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $294,968

Lot #2-You will fall in love with this Lancaster floor plan. Walk right into the flex space that you can transform into what you need, either dining room, office or sitting room. You’ll then notice the large open family room looks into a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. A spacious island sits in the center of the kitchen creating an unbelievable amount of counter space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows throughout most of the home with carpet in the bedrooms. The primary bedroom is spacious and the en-suite features a huge walk-in closet, water closet, dual vanities, and two linen closets! Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.

