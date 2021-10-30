4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $306,129

Lot#98-Beautiful Monroe plan in Joyce Commons. You will love the open concept floorplan that this home has to offer. Luxury vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the common areas on main floor & is combined beautifully w/Stone Grey cabinets. Spacious eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, ss appliances, & pantry. The kitchen is open to great room w/fireplace that leads out to a patio perfect for relaxing after a long day! Downstairs primary suite is situated off the great room & features dbl bowl vanity, sep water closet, 2 linen closets, granite countertops, & enormous walk-in closet. The second floor includes 3 bedrooms & bonus room. This bonus room gives you additional space for separate entertaining, playroom, office, or whatever your needs may be. Call for more information on this amazing home! Guilford/Forsyth County line runs through lot. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify. Offers accepted until Tues 11/2 @5pm.