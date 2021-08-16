4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $319,900

**All Offers Due 8/16/21 at 9pm** Gorgeous 2-story turnkey Home in Williams Grove. Extra space for parking and storage. You'll find huge closets throughout and extra closets for storage! Massive entertainment space with the open concept and gas fireplace! Separate dinning room, half bath, and office w/French doors downstairs. Upstairs there are four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master suite is remarkable with two closets and plenty of space for your furniture. The yard is landscaped and ready for you to enjoy as fall approaches. A BBQ and paved patio will impress your guests along with manicured green grass, scrubs, and trees. A Vinyl privacy fence surrounds the backyard. Roof 2021!! Dual zone heating and cooling with two HVACs. Storm door on rear and front. Schedule your tour today! Contact listing agent with any questions!!!