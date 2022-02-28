***Multiple Offers***We kindly ask that all interested buyers submit their offer by 8:30pm Wednesday, January 26th***DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home! It has an open floor plan. Memories will be made in this large kitchen with plenty of counter space, large island with bar, breakfast area, and also has a pantry. Spacious master bedroom with sitting room and tray ceiling. Master bath with garden tub and separate shower. There is an office on the lower floor, that could be a playroom or a gym. You decide how to use all this space. Den with bookshelves that are attached. All appliances remain. Corner lot on a Cul-de-sac street and conveniently close to everything! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $319,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's more than a million-dollar question.
"I’m very fortunate that WFMY News 2 will allow me to focus on my health and battle the uncomfortable and frightening side effects away from work during these months of treatment," Luck said.
Clemmons resident Meka Douthit EL, director of nursing at Moses Cone Hospital, was sworn in as president of the North Carolina Nurses Association in September. She’s only the fourth African American to oversee the leading professional organization for the state’s registered nurses.
About 270 graduates are expected to receive diplomas in an outdoor ceremony planned for the school's Quad for the first time in three years, Guilford College said in a news release.
While health officials are keeping a watchful eye, they stress that it shouldn’t be regarded as a new variant.
Flooding related to sea level rise will be more extensive in North Carolina because of its low coastal plain. As seawater seeps further inland, it will render land unusable for agriculture, impair fresh water sources and disrupt the effectiveness of septic systems.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
UPDATE: NC beauty pageant contestant found safe after she was reported missing from Greensboro, agency says
According to her family, Lejourney Farrow was found safe in Las Vegas, The AWARE Foundation said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.
Karly Sindy said in a tweet that she received a letter from the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles saying that someone complained about the text on her license plate — FARTSM.
- Updated
Traviante Demetrius Davis, 20, is being held without bail at the Guilford County jail in the killing of 19-year-old Alan Aidan Tran, police said in a news release.