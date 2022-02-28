 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $319,999

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $319,999

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $319,999

***Multiple Offers***We kindly ask that all interested buyers submit their offer by 8:30pm Wednesday, January 26th***DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home! It has an open floor plan. Memories will be made in this large kitchen with plenty of counter space, large island with bar, breakfast area, and also has a pantry. Spacious master bedroom with sitting room and tray ceiling. Master bath with garden tub and separate shower. There is an office on the lower floor, that could be a playroom or a gym. You decide how to use all this space. Den with bookshelves that are attached. All appliances remain. Corner lot on a Cul-de-sac street and conveniently close to everything! Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newest leader for NC nurses has Greensboro ties
Local

Newest leader for NC nurses has Greensboro ties

Clemmons resident Meka Douthit EL, director of nursing at Moses Cone Hospital, was sworn in as president of the North Carolina Nurses Association in September. She’s only the fourth African American to oversee the leading professional organization for the state’s registered nurses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert