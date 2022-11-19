Lot#29- You will fall in love with this Lancaster floor plan. Walk right into the office that you can transform into what you need, dining room, sitting, or spare room. You'll notice the large open great room looks into a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. A spacious island sits in the center of the kitchen creating an unbelievable amount of counter space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows throughout most of the home with carpet in the bedrooms. The primary bedroom is spacious and the en-suite features a huge walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, water closet, and two linen closets! Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The victims suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials said.
High Point police said “car swinging” is when drivers meet in a parking lot or shut down an intersection to do donuts and burnouts.
One of Madison’s most storied historical buildings is once again the talk of the town — and now the world — courtesy of the Netflix series, “2…
Most 1943 pennies are steel and were coated with zinc because metal was needed for use in World War II. Copper versions from that year are very rare.
Greensboro Urban Ministry and the Interactive Resource Center will lead much of the city's efforts to keep people off the streets this winter.
A season-ending injury to quarterback Tanner Ballou was a crisis and an opportunity for Bristol Carter and the Vikings.
Trenton David Mills Frye, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery, who was found injured and unresponsive in her Forest, Virginia, home on Oct. 7. She died the next day and a medical examiner advised strangulation could not be ruled out as a cause of death.
The three students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia were all members of the school's football team, the school's president said.
A Greensboro food drive supports food and health needs of local patients.
Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia.