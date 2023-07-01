Available immediately! Homesite#89- Don't miss this beautiful Guilford plan. This home features a great kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a peninsula, and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen overlooks the very spacious great room. Just up the stairs is a very roomy primary suite along with three other spacious bedrooms. You will love the loft area that can add additional entertaining space. Not to mention that the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs near all the bedrooms. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $325,095
