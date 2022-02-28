 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $329,000

Brand new construction, finally available in this established neighborhood. Great part of town for conveniences and amentities. Why buy used when you can have a worry free brand new home. Comes with bumper to bumper full warranty to 1 year. Then 10 years on the HVAC systems. Appliance warranties are through the Manufacturers. Nice yard, flat and private. This wont last long.

