Homesite#89- Don't miss this beautiful Guilford plan. This home features a great kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a peninsula, and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen overlooks the very spacious great room. Just up the stairs is a very roomy primary suite along with three other spacious bedrooms. You will love the loft area that can add additional entertaining space. Not to mention that the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs near all the bedrooms. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $331,134
Related to this story
Most Popular
'The man on the bench' dies at 65. Mark Hoffman's life brought attention to the complexities of mental illness and homelessness in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO — Mark Hoffmann, at one time the most visible homeless man in the city, has died.
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Rev. Anthony Spearman, former state NAACP president, died of self-inflicted gunshot, medical examiner says
The former North Carolina NAACP president was found fully clothed on a couch in his basement with a sheet of plastic underneath the body, acco…
Tarheels really love their dogs.
This story has been updated the reflect the spelling of the defendant's name in court documents.