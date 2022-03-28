 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $345,000

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $345,000

Lovely one owner home that is ready to make your own. Corner lot in established Carol Bay neighborhood with no thru traffic. Main level features a bedroom and full bath that could easily be used as the primary. Master suite is on upper level with 2 huge walk in closets and on-suite bath. Home offers large bedrooms and plenty of storage. Den has FP, built in shelving, and speaker system that will convey. Eat in kitchen, living room, dining room, and den provide plenty of space for entertaining guest and room to spread out. Tax card shows 3 bedrooms but is being updated to reflect accurate information, there are 4 bedrooms! Natural gas is available.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert