4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $348,177

Hot new neighborhood across from SW Guilford High School - WILLIARD PLACE. Southport plan with brick columns and wainscotting; 4 bedroom OPEN plan with large island; Gorgeous finishes with tile and wood floors, wood stairs w/iron pickets; granite and quartz countertops; tile backsplash; gas logs, gas range/vented out, etc. New Construction with estimated completion in May. SOUTHPORT LOT 12 WP. Come see us T-Sat 12-5, Sun 1-5!