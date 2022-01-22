 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $348,752

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $348,752

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $348,752

Hot new neighborhood across from SW Guilford High School - WILLIARD PLACE. Southport plan with brick columns and wainscotting; 4 bedroom OPEN plan with large island; Gorgeous finishes with tile and wood floors, wood stairs w/iron pickets; granite and quartz countertops; tile backsplash; gas logs, gas range/vented out, etc. New Construction with estimated completion in May. SOUTHPORT LOT 9 WP. Come see us T-Sat 12-5, Sun 1-5!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert