Homesite#25- You will fall in love with this Lancaster floor plan. Walk right into the office that you can transform into what you need, dining room, sitting, or spare room. You'll notice the large open great room looks into a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. A spacious island sits in the center of the kitchen creating an unbelievable amount of counter space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows throughout most of the home with carpet in the bedrooms. The primary bedroom is spacious and the en-suite features a huge walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, water closet, and two linen closets! Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $349,605
Related to this story
Most Popular
After entering the median, the motorcycle overturned several times and struck the median cable barrier.
ACC women will wrap up its tournament on Sunday before the men's tournament starts Tuesday
The mascots arrived right on cue, five minutes before 6 on Monday night in Greensboro. There was Otto the Orange, from Syracuse. Mr. Wuf, from…
A bill that aims to end the stalemate over a vacant seat on the Guilford County Board of Education cleared the state Senate Wednesday afternoo…
The 3700 block of Lawndale Drive will be closed from Pisgah Church Road to Martinsville Road due to emergency sewer line work.