4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $349,794

Lot#61- Beautiful Monroe Plan! You will love the open concept floorplan that this home has to offer. LVP flooring runs throughout the common areas on the main floor. The spacious eat-in kitchen opens to a lovely great room! The downstairs primary suite is situated off the great room and the en-suite features a separate water closet, double sink vanity, two linen closets, and enormous walk-in closet. The second floor includes three bedrooms and a loft. This loft gives you the additional space for separate entertaining, playroom, office, or whatever your needs may be. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district.