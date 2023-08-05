INVENTORY HOME now ready for immediate occupancy. Are you looking for NEW CONSTRUCTION and need something right away? This 2600sf home has 4 BR, 2.5 baths and is located in the established north High Point neighborhood of Austin Downs. It has a great floor plan including a formal LR and DR, huge den with fireplace and an adjacent kitchen with white cabinets, gleaming luna pearl granite counters and SS Whirlpool appliances. The primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and luxurious bath with double vanity, separate tub and shower. Convenient to the shopping and restaurants at the Palladium. (Image may reflect features not included in this build. Now READY)