NEW CONSTRUCTION in the established north High Point neighborhood of Austin Downs. This spacious 5 bedroom floor plan features 3.5 baths and almost 2500sf. MAIN LEVEL PRIMARY bedroom features a double vanity and two walk-in closets. Formal Dining Room and a Great Room with a cozy fireplace. Four spacious bedrooms upstairs along with two full bathrooms. (Image may reflect features not included in this build so please speak to listing agent for details and construction timelines - 2499 plan on Lot 56 EST completion May 2023)
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $349,900
