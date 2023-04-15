Homesite#20- You will fall in love with this Lancaster floor plan. Walk right into the office that you can transform into what you need, dining room, sitting, or spare room. You'll notice the large open great room looks into a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. A spacious island sits in the center of the kitchen creating an unbelievable amount of counter space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows throughout most of the home with carpet in the bedrooms. The primary bedroom is spacious and the en-suite features a huge walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, water closet, and two linen closets! Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $353,035
Related to this story
Most Popular
A mother shot her three children inside a home on the south side of Winston-Salem while on a Facetime call on Tuesday, Winston-Salem police believe.
A longtime fixture in Greensboro, the theater has stopped ticket sales 'while we examine all options available to our organization at this time.'
Donut World has sold a Greensboro property to a Davidson group for $475,000, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
One lane of southbound US 421 is closed near Company Mill Road (exit 194), officials say
UPDATE: People in Kernersville remember plane crash victim as a good neighbor, 'very witty and smart.'
Investigators work to discover cause of crash on Tuesday in southeastern Guilford County.