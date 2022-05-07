 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $353,657

Lot#45 This amazing Meriwether floor plan has it all! The main level is perfect for entertaining with this open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a large island that is open to the spacious great room with a fireplace. With an additional bedroom on the main level, you will be ready when your guest come to visit. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout most common areas. A huge open loft welcomes you as you enter the upstairs. The primary suite is spacious with a walk-in closet that will WOW you! Primary en-suite features double sink vanity, private water closet & linen closet. Buyer to confirm tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.

