Available immediately! Homesite#19- The Meriwether Plan - This amazing Meriwether floor plan has it all! The main level is perfect for entertaining with this open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances, and a large island that is open to the spacious great room with a fireplace. Guest bedroom on the main with full bath is perfect for those overnight guests. LVP flooring throughout most common areas. A huge open loft welcomes you as you enter the upstairs. The primary suite is spacious with a walk-in closet that will WOW you! Primary en-suite features double sink vanity, private water closet & linen closet. Buyer to confirm tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Does North Carolina need a new state flag?
Known for its open-flame cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers, the California-based fast food restaurant also serves chicken, steak, tuna and v…
"Typically, only about a third of the schools that apply get through."
Get excited! Our list includes something from everywhere from Archdale to Winston-Salem.
There were no immediate reports of damage.