Lot#28-This amazing Meriwether floor plan has it all! The main level is perfect for entertaining with this open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances, and a large island that is open to the spacious great room with a fireplace. LVP flooring throughout most common areas. A huge open loft welcomes you as you enter the upstairs. The primary suite is spacious with a walk-in closet that will WOW you! Primary en-suite features double sink vanity, separate shower, garden tub, private water closet & linen closet. 4th bedroom on the main makes great office space. Buyer to confirm tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $355,000
