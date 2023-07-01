Available immediately! Homesite#22- Beautiful Monroe Plan! You will love the open-concept floorplan that this home has to offer. LVP flooring runs throughout the common areas on the main floor. The spacious eat-in kitchen opens to a lovely great room! The downstairs primary suite is situated off the great room and the en-suite features a separate water closet, double sink vanity, two linen closets, and an enormous walk-in closet. The second floor includes three bedrooms and loft. This loft gives you additional space for separate entertaining, playroom, office, or whatever your needs may be. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $365,095
