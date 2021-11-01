Scheduled your Appointment to view Waterford Springs. Residents will enjoy living minutes away from various Shopping Centers off Skeet Club Road and the Palladium. There are several Restaurants and Grocery Stores near this location as well as a Regal Cinemas Pallium 14 & IMAX Movie Theater for your personal enjoyment. The Wilmington Model features several upgrades that have been built into the price. Some features include 36" Sugar Cane Cabinets, Mediterra Light Granite Countertops, with a Tile Backsplash. Whirlpool, Stainless Steel Appliances are in the Kitchen -- Microwave, Dishwasher, & Gas Range. Cheyenne Rock Oak Flooring covers most the first floor. The Primary Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with an included fan. The EnSuite has Double Sinks inside and a 5' Walk in Shower. All Secondary Bedrooms are quite spacious as well. Ask how you can receive up to $5,000 in Closing Costs. Home will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $366,990
