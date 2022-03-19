 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $368,256

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $368,256

Lot#59-The Rutherford plan has all the room you’ve been looking for! As you enter you are greeted with beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring that flows through the common areas. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. The kitchen is open to a cozy great room with fireplace. Great open concept floorplan! Lovely primary suite on the main level with spacious en-suite that features double sink vanity, two linen closets, water closet and enormous walk-in closet. Upstairs is a spacious loft, and 2 secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. You will love that this plan offers a 2nd primary on the upper level with en-suite that features double sink vanity, linen closet, water closet, and another enormous walk-in closet. Don’t forget getting to enjoy your mornings or evenings on the covered porch. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert