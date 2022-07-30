 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $380,000

INVESTORS ONLY LEASE BACK OPPORTUNITY - JOYCE COMMONS MODEL Lot#100 This amazing Meriwether floor plan has it all! The main level is perfect for entertaining with this open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances, and a large island that is open to the spacious great room with a fireplace. LVP flooring throughout most common areas. A huge open loft welcomes you as you enter the upstairs. The primary suite is spacious with a walk-in closet that will WOW you! Primary en-suite features double sink vanity, separate shower, garden tub, private water closet & linen closet. 4th bedroom on the main makes great office space. The covered porch is great for relaxing or entertaining outside. Buyer to confirm tax rate and school district. Guilford/Forsyth County line runs through the lot. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify. This home is a model home that would be a great investment opportunity. This property is being sold as a lease-back program.

