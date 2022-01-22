 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $381,679

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $381,679

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $381,679

Bailey plan with main level primary. Hardwood floors in main living and stairs. Tile in baths. Covered rear porch. Open concept. 4/2.5

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert