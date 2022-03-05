 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $385,900

Beautiful Stoddard II plan in NW High Point's newest community, WILLIARD PLACE, 81 homes across from SW Guilford High School. This home has hardwood floors in main living, hardwood stairs, kitchen island & desk/coffee bar, granite, subway tile backsplash, 42" Marsh Alpine/White cabinets, pantry, coffered ceiling in dining room, vented gas range, tile floors in baths with quartz countertops, raised vanites, gas fireplace, and iron stair rails. shower & tub in primary bath with double sinks in both baths. Don't forget the 12x12 covered porch plus 10x12 patio. Come see it today. Ready to close mid May. SOUTH facing Lot 14 WP

