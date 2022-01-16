4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $389,900

Back on the market at no fault of the seller and listed well below recent buyer appraisal! You have to tour this Old Emerywood home to appreciate all it has to offer! This charming home was rebuilt in 2012 : roof, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, etc! Spacious updated kitchen overlooking huge deck and fenced-in backyard. Den with vaulted ceilings. Large primary suite! Oversize bedrooms on second floor. Tons of storage in unfinished basement. Close of all Uptowne High Point amenities. Recent home inspection available for potential buyers. Agent is owner