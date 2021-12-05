 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $395,000

Old Emerywood home offers the best of both worlds. This charming home was rebuilt in 2012 : roof, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, etc! Spacious updated kitchen overlooking huge deck and fenced-in backyard. Large primary suite! Close of all Uptowne High Point amenities. Agent is owner

