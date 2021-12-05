Old Emerywood home offers the best of both worlds. This charming home was rebuilt in 2012 : roof, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, etc! Spacious updated kitchen overlooking huge deck and fenced-in backyard. Large primary suite! Close of all Uptowne High Point amenities. Agent is owner
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $395,000
Data shows one staff member and four children had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The report does not include the dates of cases.
The project, called Project Thunderbird, to get $106 million in state grants.
The graduate student, who played a key role in the Aggies' recent success, died of complications from an aneurism.
Police said a suspect with a similar description had attempted to rob a 7-Eleven in the 4500 block of Old Burlington Road about 30 minutes earlier, but left without any money.
Investigators say they used the recently installed Automated License Plate Reader cameras to identify the vehicle involved in the crimes.
Officers responded the 1200 block of South Eugene Street after receiving a call about the shooting.
'I will miss the customers most': Reedy Fork Diner closes after 52 years of serving up country cooking and friendships
The diner was a popular gathering place for the Browns Summit community.
The Panthers shut down and shut out Belmont South Point 38-0 in the NCHSAA Class 3-A West regional final.
The following students in the Guilford County Schools have achieved academic distinction for the first quarter and are included on the school …
Officers responded at 12:23 a.m. Monday to the 600 block of College Road and found Taha Abdalla Babeker with a gunshot wound.