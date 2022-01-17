Schedule your Appointment to view Waterford Springs. Residents will enjoy living minutes away from various Shopping Centers off Skeet Club Road and the Palladium. There are several Restaurants and Grocery Stores near this location as well as a Regal Cinemas Pallium 14 & IMAX Movie Theater for your personal enjoyment. The Wilmington Model features several upgrades that have been built into the price. Some features include 36" Cane Sugar Cabinets, Mediterra Light Granite Countertops, with a White Tile Backsplash. Whirlpool, Stainless Steel Appliances are in the Kitchen -- Microwave, Dishwasher, & Gas Range. Revwood Flooring covers most the first floor. The Primary Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with an included fan. The EnSuite has Double Sinks inside and a 5' Walk in Shower. All Secondary Bedrooms are quite spacious as well. Ask how you can receive up to $5,000 in Closing Costs. Home will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $395,490
