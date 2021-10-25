4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $398,000

This lavish and stunning home has many high end upgrades. This 4BR/ 3.5 BA, brick house is loaded with high end features. It has beautiful crown molding throughout the main floor. The main floor has a large kitchen with custom cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, and large pantry, The kitchen opens up into the the den and the formal dining room. The dining room has a trey ceiling and beautiful decorative wainscoting and chair rail. It also has a fireplace in the living room with beautiful atrium doors leading out to the patio. The master bath has a jetted soaker tub with a glass enclosed standup shower. The bedrooms feature walk-in closets. This property has a wonderful, low maintenance yard that is beautifully landscaped. It is convenient to medical facilities and shopping. Original listing price was changed immediately because of a glitch.