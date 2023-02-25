The Richmond plan has the Owners Suite on the main. This home is under construction and will be ready to move-in March! Large Kitchen is set up similar to the Seagrove plan. The two story Great Room is a nice touch and the 2nd floor loft overlooks the Great Room and FP. Very desirable location off Barrow Road in High Point directly across the street from Southwest Guilford HS. Seller offers to pay a portion of your mortgage for 2 years (2-1 buy-down) and 1% of your loan amount toward Closing Cost when using preferred lender, attorney and title company. for all full price offers and expires 1/31/2023.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $399,900
