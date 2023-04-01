Gorgeous elevation of Cameron plan! Large front porch, main level guest suite with full bath, gas range and huge island with walk in corner pantry. Stunning pendant lights and private back yard. Tile backsplash, tile floors in bath & laundry, hardwood stairs, LVP mail level. 4 Bedrooms plus loft, Garden tub & shower in primary, double sinks in hall bath. 3/4 shower on main floor. On cul de sac!! Estimated completion late May! Come see today. Lot 64 Williard Place Cameron D