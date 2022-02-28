4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $408,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's more than a million-dollar question.
"I’m very fortunate that WFMY News 2 will allow me to focus on my health and battle the uncomfortable and frightening side effects away from work during these months of treatment," Luck said.
Clemmons resident Meka Douthit EL, director of nursing at Moses Cone Hospital, was sworn in as president of the North Carolina Nurses Association in September. She’s only the fourth African American to oversee the leading professional organization for the state’s registered nurses.
About 270 graduates are expected to receive diplomas in an outdoor ceremony planned for the school's Quad for the first time in three years, Guilford College said in a news release.
While health officials are keeping a watchful eye, they stress that it shouldn’t be regarded as a new variant.
Flooding related to sea level rise will be more extensive in North Carolina because of its low coastal plain. As seawater seeps further inland, it will render land unusable for agriculture, impair fresh water sources and disrupt the effectiveness of septic systems.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
UPDATE: NC beauty pageant contestant found safe after she was reported missing from Greensboro, agency says
According to her family, Lejourney Farrow was found safe in Las Vegas, The AWARE Foundation said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.
Karly Sindy said in a tweet that she received a letter from the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles saying that someone complained about the text on her license plate — FARTSM.
- Updated
Traviante Demetrius Davis, 20, is being held without bail at the Guilford County jail in the killing of 19-year-old Alan Aidan Tran, police said in a news release.